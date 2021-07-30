Biden Sues Greg Abbott And Texas Over Illegal Executive Order

The Biden administration is suing Greg Abbott and Texas over an illegal executive order blocking the federal government from moving migrants.

Via: The AP:

The Biden administration sued Texas on Friday to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state’s border with Mexico. The Justice Department asked for an immediate block on Gov. Greg Abbott’s order issued Wednesday, which allows the Texas Department of Public Safety to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that it transports migrants. Troopers could then reroute vehicles back to their point of origin or impound them.

Greg Abbott Is Trying To Blame Migrants For Unvaccinated Republicans Spreading COVID

Texas is going to lose because federal law supersedes state law. The Biden DOJ argued that Abbott is interfering with the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration laws, which is true.

Texas has passed New York in COVID deaths and recently registered its highest single-day COVID case total since February, so of course, Greg Abbott’s Trumpian pandemic policies aren’t to blame. The problem is obviously the federal government moving migrants in the state.

Texas ranks 37th in vaccination rate, so instead of blaming migrants, Republicans should be blaming themselves.

Abbott’s executive order should be laughed out of court, but his racist political appeal shows that Republicans will blame migrants for anything, including COVID.