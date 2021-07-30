Joe Biden Has Placed Fierce Trump Critic Khizr Khan on His U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom

There were many memorable moments during both the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions. But during the Democratic event, one moment in particular stood out.

After months of Trump race baiting his supporters, a Muslim man named Khizr Khan was asked to speak at the event. Khan was a gold star parent as his son, Army Captain Humayun Khan, was killed in Iraq in 2004.

Khan spoke directly to the then Republican nominee during his speech. He asked Trump, “Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You have sacrificed nothing and no one.”

Trump, of course, couldn’t help but blast Khan despite his sacrifice to the country. He told George Stephanopoulos that he had hired lots of people and that counts as a sacrifice. Trump also suggested that Khan’s wife didn’t speak during the event because of her religion.

Now Khan will be a member of team Biden. According to Politico, “President Joe Biden announced Friday plans to nominate Khizr Khan, who famously criticized Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks on Muslim-Americans during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, to a post with the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.”