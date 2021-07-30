Trump Implicates Jim Jordan In Election Coup Crime

MSNBC’s Ari Melber said that Donald Trump committed a crime by trying to get the DOJ to overturn the election, and he implicated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Trump’s Pressure On The DOJ To Overturn The Election Was A Crime.

Video:

Ari Melber says Trump committed a crime with DOJ coup plot, "The criminal intent is clear. I don't use that word lightly, trying to abuse your public office to fraudulently change the outcome of the election is a crime." pic.twitter.com/Q91RBbe1oh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 30, 2021

The MSBNBC host said:

Many of the people in MAGA land don’t want this to be the top story tonight because they said this didn’t happen. The reason it did not happen because Trump was thwarted. He was not good at the soft coup. The DOJ resisted. The Justice Department did not get into the business of overruling the election. The criminal intent is clear. I don’t use that word lightly, trying to abuse your public office to fraudulently change the outcome of the election is a crime. Whether Donald Trump faces accountability for this is a separate question. Trump mentioned a congressmen you probably know about. Jim Jordan and as well as others, Congressman Perry and Senator Johnson as lawmakers he saw as people that he believes would be on the soft coup. People who would use whatever power they had in congress to overthrow the rightful winner of the election.

Trump Committed A Crime And Was Counting On Jim Jordan To Be An Accomplice

Speaker Pelosi was correct to boot Rep. Jordan off of the 1/6 Select Committee. Jordan has since confessed to speaking to the failed former one-term president on January 6, and according to Trump, he was in on the coup-plotting when Trump was trying to get the DOJ to give Republicans cover for overturning the election.

Trump committed a crime when he tried to use the presidency to overturn the election, and it turns out that he had plenty of help from people like Rep. Jim Jordan.