Thousands Rise Up And Show Up For Voting Rights Protest In Texas

Hundreds of marchers made their way to Austin, TX, on Saturday as thousands of people joined them at a protest for voting rights.

Video of the scene in the morning:

LOOK: Hundreds march in Austin, Texas over voting rights pic.twitter.com/IcJOc5p644 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 31, 2021

MSNBC reported that thousands of people would be joining them at a protest for voting rights that will be headlined by a performance from Willie Nelson:

NBC News reporters that hundreds are marching and thousands have shown up at a protest to protect voting rights in Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/Pdn8kt2nzn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 31, 2021

The People Want Their Voting Rights Protected

As President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Majority Leader Schumer are strategizing on how they can get voting rights protections through the Senate, the American people are demanding that their right to vote be protected from the ongoing state-level Republican voter suppression assault.

The odds are that if Senate Democrats can’t get a filibuster carve out for voting rights legislation, their next move will be to attach key voting rights protections to the infrastructure reconciliation bill.

Texans are looking at a GOP-led theft of their right to vote, and they are making their displeasure known.

The Senate must act to protect voting rights. People on the ground in Texas and all across the country demand it.