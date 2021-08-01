Posted on by Jason Easley

Rep. Ted Lieu Calls On Kevin McCarthy To Resign After He Violently Threatened Pelosi

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) must apologize or resign after he threatened Speaker Pelosi.

Rep. Lieu: Kevin McCarthy Must Apologize Or Resign

Rep. Lieu tweeted in response to McCarthy threatening the Speaker of the House:

McCarthy won’t resign. This is the same person who was forced by the House to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments and has refused to remove accused child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz from his committee assignments.

Kevin McCarthy thinks that he is going to be the next Speaker of the House, so he has gone full tilt to cover up for Donald Trump and support domestic terrorists.

Rep. Lieu was correct. After 1/6, McCarthy should not be encouraging political violence.

His words were dangerous and showed a level of reckless irresponsible that the American people can expect to guide his leadership if he became Speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy is a danger to the domestic security of the country because, just like Trump, he is placing his own interests ahead of the country.

 