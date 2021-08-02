75% of Them Think the Insurrection Was a Picnic: ESPN’s Jalen Rose Slams Conservatives Who Attacked Simone Biles

242 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

When Simone Biles announced that she would be pulling out of some Olympic events, Conservatives predictably went nuts. Piers Morgan, Clay Travis and Charlie Kirk were among the names slamming the 24 year-old gymnastics superstar.

Former basketball star Jalen Rose, though, wanted to give his take from an athlete’s perspective. And he was quick to dismiss Conservative outrage over the matter, saying that the majority of those people don’t even believe the insurrection was a big deal.

Rose made the comments while appearing on the Breakfast Club radio show. He told the hosts, “So a lot of those people and about 75 percent of those people think January 6th at the capital was a picnic. A lot of those people there’s nothing I can say into this mic for 450 years that’s gonna even compute to them that we’re more than athletes, we’re more than jocks, we’re not going to shut up and dribble.”

The ESPN host continued, “For the people who feel like you practiced your entire life and now this is the major moment, this is what I want them to understand,” Rose said. “Michael Jordan won three championships and lost his father. And took two years of a mental health break, he was an adult playing in the NBA. The GOAT already.”

Rose closed, “She’s 24 years old!” Rose added of Biles. “It’s way different when you’re a kid, she actually showed maturity to me by saying ‘this isn’t about me, I don’t feel my best. I will take a step back and allow you guys to flourish because this isn’t all about me.’”