Jen Psaki Stomps Peter Doocy Into Dust For Suggesting Obama Is A Super Spreader

Peter Doocy tried to label former president Obama a super spreader, but Jen Psaki wrecked his plan.

Peter Doocy Gets Owned By Jen Psaki Again

Peter Doocy tried to label President Obama a super spreader and Jen Psaki replied, "I know the former president to is a huge advocate of getting vaccinated, following the guidance of public health experts would advocate for himself as well." pic.twitter.com/luR9VtJOr2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 2, 2021

Doocy asked, “Okay, just about COVID safety, is President Obama setting the right example of how dangerous covid is by hosting a birthday party with hundreds of people this week? “

Psaki replied, “Well, I would certainly refer you to the team who is working for my former boss to give more specifics of what the protocols are in place. I would first note that former President Obama has been a huge advocate of individuals being vaccinated. The CDC has provided guidance for indoor settings or high our substantial-high zones of covid cases. This event, according to public reporting, is outdoors and in a moderate zone. In addition, there are testing requirements and other steps they are taking, which I’m sure they can outline for you in more detail. “

Doocy tried again, “But is there any concern, just because as you said here, and you had people saying over the past couple days, vaccinated people can still spread this delta variant around. So is there a concern that this President Obama birthday party might become a super spreader event?”

Psaki knocked it down again, “I think, Peter, the guidance is about what steps people can take when they are in public settings, indoor settings specifically was the guidance to keep themselves and others safe in terms of what protocols they are taking, I would refer to them, and I‘m sure they could give you more details. “

Doocy really really tried to make this a thing, “This last one, people who are watching this at home and seeing President Obama can have a party with some of — several hundred people, can they do it now? “

Psaki pointed out that Obama is a huge advocate for the vaccination and guidelines, “We advise everyone to follow public health guidelines, which I know the former president is a huge advocate of getting vaccinated, following the guidance of public health experts would advocate for himself as well.”

The Right Is Trying To Turn Obama Into The Super Spreader Instead Of Trump

Trump held super spreader events on a weekly and sometimes daily basis when he was in the White House. Herman Cain attended his Tulsa rally and died of COVID. Trump continues to ignore safety guidelines, and he is the only former president not to be a loud public advocate for the vaccine.

The right wants to turn Obama into the super spreader that Trump still is, but Barack Obama’s birthday party will have more safety protocols than any Trump event. Remember, Trump relied on the rapid COVID testing machines even after they were proven not to work.

The pandemic belongs to Donald Trump, and Jen Psaki wasn’t about to let Peter Doocy spread right-wing propaganda and rewrite history.