Opinion: Republicans Are Encouraging Treason and Inciting Another Insurrection

Listening to Republicans pretend there was no seditious conspiracy and insurrection on January 6th leads any sane American to believe the Trump acolytes in Congress are as angry about Trump’s failed coup d’état as the failed dictator himself.

Now the majority of Republicans have begun making heroes out of the traitors who attempted to overthrow constitutional order during the treasonous attack on the Capitol. And their motivation appears to be more about inciting another insurrection than simply covering over their own complicity or protecting Trump.

In a recent CBS News poll, “narrow majorities of Trump voters” are describing the January 6th insurrection and attempted coup as examples of “patriotism” and “defending freedom.” Keep in mind these Trump voters witnessed the same treasonous attack on the Capitol as Republicans in Congress who feared for their lives during the uprising.

In another poll conducted by GW Politics, nearly half of Republican voters firmly believe there will come a time in the not-so-distant future when “patriotic Americans (Trump supporters) will have to take the law into their own hands.”

These are the same voters who believe the Trump-directed attack on the Capitol was the work of “patriots defending freedom,” and not insurrectionists working on behalf of a candidate who lost a free and fair election.

Add to those abominable statistics, Republicans have joined Trump in portraying the traitor to the Constitution, Ashli Babbit, as some kind of “patriotic martyr” who was shot and killed during the attack on the Capitol; including strongly insinuating that it was a murder. As if to aid in the Republican retelling of the insurrection, Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in and labeled Babbitt’s death as a “political assassination.”

All of this new Republican narrative is quite different than directly following the attempted coup. In fact, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shared an angry telephone conversation he had with Trump with other Republicans during the attack where he implored the tyrant to call off the attack. Of course, after meeting with Trump to reattach his entrance orifice firmly to Trump’s exit orifice, McCarthy changed his tune and did everything in his power to scuttle any investigation into the insurrection.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has given his tepid endorsement of the GOP’s “whitewashing” of the insurrection by remaining silent after giving a fiery speech on the Senate floor labeling the attack as a “failed insurrection.” A failed insurrection, by the way, that McConnell blamed on Trump’s lies.

His silence now and reticence to cross Trump and his seditious allies in Congress is tantamount to giving his wholehearted approval to encourage further treason and incite another insurrection.

To further incite Trump acolytes to “take the law into their own hands,” Republicans have joined Trump in reframing the MAGA treasonous attack on the Capitol as the work of House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi is no more responsible for Capitol security than Mitch McConnell is. However, even a simpleton should question why Ms. Pelosi would be responsible for a treasonous attack where she was as big a target for lynching as then-Vice President Mike Pence, but Trump acolytes are a different breed of simpleton; they are angry and gullible and if Trump told them to eat their sidearms they would do so without question.

It is curious that Republicans willingly blame Pelosi who is only one-half of the Capitol leadership when they are not including the then-leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell – maybe that explains, in part, his unwillingness to call out Republicans for supporting the attack on the Capitol. That support, incidentally, includes labeling Trump’s insurrectionists charged in the attack as poor beleaguered “political prisoners” and not Trump devotees guilty of carrying out a clear act of treason.

It is true that except for mad MAGA activists like Matt Gaetz, Republicans are not openly endorsing an armed insurrection against the United States government, but their nonstop propaganda is having the same effect.

There is a reason a majority of Republicans believe the January 6 attack on the Capitol was the work of “patriots supporting freedom” and that “patriotic Americans (Trump supporters) will have to take the law into their own hands.” It is not solely because Trump continues unabated lying about losing an election. It is because for the past few months the majority of Republicans in Congress have either pretended nothing ever happened or are placing the blame on anyone but Trump and his seditious conspirators.