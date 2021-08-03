Chuck Schumer Praises Cori Bush And Blasts Republicans For Doing Nothing On Evictions

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reminded everyone that it was Democrats who stepped in to save people from eviction. Republicans did nothing.

Majority Leader Schumer Praised Rep. Cori Bush And Slammed Republicans

Leader Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA: I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium for the vast majority of the population. I particularly applaud Rep. Cori Bush who understands what it’s like to be evicted and who took her passion and turned it into amazingly effective action. And I am proud of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate for keeping a spotlight on this issue and giving a voice to the millions of Americans who, through no fault of their own, are at risk of being evicted from their home. I continue to urge the administration to do all they can to pressure states, including New York, to quickly get the federal emergency rental assistance funds that Congress approved in the spring out the door to the people who need it most. For anyone to lose their home through no fault of their own is devastating, and it’s shameful that Republicans in Congressaren’t lifting a finger to help prevent it from happening.

House Republicans Tried To Cause Homelessness

Before the House went on recess, Democrats tried to pass an extension of the eviction moratorium by unanimous consent, but Republicans objected.

House Republicans knew the consequences of their objection. They were trying to cause a homelessness crisis to help their chances of winning the midterm election. They have no compassion for people. Their only interest is power.

Rep. Cori Bush Made The Eviction Moratorium Happen

Without the pressure and activism of Rep. Bush, who slept outside of the Capitol to keep the heat on decision-makers, none of this would have happened. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats across the spectrum have been relentless in keeping up the pressure on the White House to extend the moratorium. Progressives like Reps. Bush and Ocasio-Cortez worked the grassroots while Speaker Pelosi kept the heat on the White House.

It was a group effort that, in the end, prevented roughly 3.5 million people from losing their homes.