New York AG Finds Gov. Cuomo Broke Federal And State Laws By Sexually Harassing Women

New York AG Letitia James announced that an independent investigation has found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo violated federal and state laws by sexually harassing female employees.

Video:

NY Attorney General James on the independent investigation into sexual harassment claims against Gov. Cuomo, "The investigation has concluded that governor Cuomo sexually harassed several women and in doing so violated federal and state law." pic.twitter.com/MTjQIPdvSJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 3, 2021

AG James said at a press conference announcing the independent findings, “The investigation has concluded that governor Cuomo sexually harassed several women and in doing so violated federal and state law. Specifically, the investigation found that governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees by engaging in unwelcomed touching and making comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women. The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence, including contemporaneous notes and communications. This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report.”

There Is No Place In The Democratic Party For Men Like Andrew Cuomo

Republicans enabled and encouraged sexual harassment and worse under Donald Trump. Accused rapists and sexual harassers are at the top of the Republican Party.

Democrats aren’t Republicans. There is no place for Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party.

Andrew Cuomo violated the rights of women to work in a safe environment. What he did was illegal at both the federal and state level.

Sexism, just like racism, homophobia, or ableism knows no political party, so Andrew Cuomo has got to go.