Gotta Keep ’em Vaccinated: Punk Band The Offspring Ousts Their Anti-Vax Drummer

For the later parts of the 1990’s, punk band The Offspring crossed over into the mainstream and had numerous hits. Songs like Come Out And Play and Self Esteem has helped the band sell over 40 millions albums.

And while they may play the same kind of venues they did in the 1990’s, the band is still regularly touring. The next concert, though will have to feature a new drummer. The group has kicked Pete Parada out of the band for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parada, who broke the news via his Instagram account, claiming his doctor advised him against getting the shot. He wrote:

“While my reason for not getting this jab is medical, I want to make sure I’m not carving out a space that is only big enough for me. I need to state, unequivocally, that I support informed consent — which necessitates choice unburdened by coercion. I do not find it ethical or wise to allow those with the most power (government, corporations, organizations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those with the least power. “

Parada probably had quite a difficult time making his case to lead singer Dexter Holland, one of the more educated rock and roll stars. Twtter user Comrade Weez pointed out, “Lead singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring took a PhD in viral microbiology in 2017, studying molecular dynamics of HIV infection and virus:host interactions. Naturally, antivaxer drummer Pete Parada just got the boot.”

Lead singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring took a PhD in viral microbiology in 2017, studying molecular dynamics of HIV infection and virus:host interactions. Naturally, antivaxer drummer Pete Parada just got the boot. na na why don't you get a jabhttps://t.co/CZAyO3fVSD — Comrade Weez (@weezmgk) August 4, 2021