Mary Trump said that Democrats and the media can’t pull punches with polite language and need to label the Republican Party fascist.

Video of Mary Trump on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell:

Mary Trump says that it is "without question" that the Republican Party should be labeled fascist. pic.twitter.com/S1dfH3Gkom — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2021

When she was asked by host Lawrence O’Donnell if the label fascist should be extended to the Republican Party, Mary Trump answered:

Without question. It’s a waste of time and, quite honestly, it’s a waste of our opportunity to turn things around. The next year and a half will be incredibly crucial to see if we can put a stop to this trend. And the Democrats in particular and the media, in general, have to face this in a way that demonstrates that they understand the seriousness of the threat.

Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules because Republicans have burned the rule book. There are no rules anymore. So pulling punches and using language that’s polite isn’t going to get us where we need to be.

Republicans Destroyed All Of The Old Rules On 1/6

The media is still caught up in the old rules, as they still don’t see that there is only one party left in the United States that supports democracy. That is why there were so many terrible mainstream media takes criticizing Speaker Pelosi for booting Jim Jordan from the 1/6 Committee.

When Susan Collins is saying that Pelosi should have put Jordan on the 1/6 Committee, it is a sign that the whole party has gone fascist.

Republicans want to destroy democracy.

Of course, they are fascists. The hard part will be getting the corporate media to admit it.