Shontel Brown Victory Over Nina Turner In Ohio Proves The Power Of The Biden Brand

Shontel Brown defeated Nina Turner to win the special election Democratic House primary in Ohio’s 11th district.

Nina Turner Concedes In Ohio

Turner started out the race as the favorite to replace current Biden Secretary of Housing Marsha Fudge, but she is losing to Brown 50%-44% with 86% of the vote counted.

Having learned absolutely nothing, Turner claimed that “evil money” defeated her:

"I'm going to work hard to make sure this doesn't happen to another progressive campaign… see we can lose this race," Turner said after conceding to Shontel Brown in #OH11's Dem primary. "It took evil money to do this." pic.twitter.com/065oXXupcX — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) August 4, 2021

It wasn’t evil money that got her defeated. It was calling beloved figure, Rep. Jim Clyburn stupid, and refusing to say if she would vote for President Biden’s agenda that likely cost Turner votes.

Turner seemed to forget that she was running in a Democratic primary. Democrats vote in Democratic primaries, and Democrats really really like Joe Biden, so positioning herself as an anti-Biden Democrat was not the best idea.

The Democratic Party belongs to Joe Biden. Biden is the strongest brand in the party, and if a candidate wants to be successful in a Democratic primary, they would be wise to support the Biden agenda.