White House Announces U.S. Has Donated 110 Million Covid-19 Vaccines to Foreign Countries

The White House announced that the United States has donated 110 million Covid-19 vaccines to 60 foreign countries, two months after the Biden administration announced its intention to share vaccines globally. The White House missed its initial goal of sharing 80 million doses by the end of June.

Most of the doses were shared through COVAX, the world vaccine initiative spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO). Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam were among the nations to receive the largest number of vaccine doses. Regional partners, such as Mexico and Canada, received the rest.

“Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need,” the White House said in a fact sheet. “Importantly, the United States has not and will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries. Our aim is to save lives.”

“These more than 110 million doses – that are already saving lives around the world – are just the beginning of the Administration’s efforts to provide vaccines to the world,” the fact sheet continues. “Starting at the end of this month, the Administration will begin shipping a half a billion Pfizer doses that the United States has pledged to purchase and donate to 100 low- income countries in need.”

The Biden administration has a larger goal to donate 500 million doses to 92 lower-income countries, part of an effort by leaders of the Group of 7 (G7 countries) to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries over the next year.