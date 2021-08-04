Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Speaking At The Iowa State Fair And May Run For President

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be speaking at the Iowa State Fair as she is considering running for president in 2024.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints At Presidential Run

Bloomberg reported:

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia known for espousing debunked conspiracy theories, plans to appear this month at the Iowa State Fair, according to people familiar with her plans. The gathering is a traditional platform for White House aspirants. It’s not yet clear whether Greene will speak at the event on Aug. 19 or just attend it. The Des Moines Register this year isn’t planning to organize a Soap Box, which politicians in the past have used to raise their profiles for a national campaign.

Until Trump, The Idea Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Running For President Would Have Been Considered A Joke

Marjorie Taylor Green currently holds federal elective office, which means that on paper, she is more qualified to be president than Donald Trump was when he ran for the office in 2016.

What is happening here is that all of the Republicans with presidential delusions are positioning themselves in case Trump doesn’t run again, and if Democrats pass a voting rights bill so that the election can’t be rigged, the possibility of Trump not running increases.

If Trump doesn’t run, Republican candidates will come out of the woodwork to such a degree that the 17 candidate 2016 GOP field will look small in comparison.

Should she run in a Trumpless 2024 GOP field, there is more than a puncher’s chance that domestic terrorists supporting Marjorie Taylor Greene could win the Republican nomination.