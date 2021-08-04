WATCH: CNN’s David Axelrod “Nixon Was a Choirboy Compared to Donald Trump”

For decades now, Richard Nixon has been seen as the presidential face of corruption. It was thought that no future commander in chief could ever face the same kind of controversy that the 37th president did.

But then again, no one could have ever imagined that a man like Donald Trump could have ever been elected president. And the sheer scope of the 45th president’s corruption is now coming clear.

It was recently revealed that Trump had asked the Department of Justice to help him rig the 2020 election. David Axelrod was asked about the story during a recent appearance on CNN.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “We can now see for ourselves in black and white just how serious this attempt was to overturn the results of a free and fair democratic election here in the United States. How dangerous was this effort?”

The former Obama staffer responded, “I mean, we’ve never seen anything like it in our lifetimes. I’m old enough to remember the Saturday Night Massacre during Watergate, when one after another Justice Department officials resigned rather than allow — rather than follow the orders of Richard Nixon to fire a special prosecutor who was looking into the Watergate break-in and was pursuing subpoenas against the White House. And that ultimately led to the unraveling of Richard Nixon.”

Axelrod continued, “Richard Nixon was a choirboy compared to this! This was an attempt to essentially steal an American election, an election for the presidency using the Justice Department as a front to do it. It’s the most appalling, disturbing thing you can imagine.”