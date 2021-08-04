WATCH: Meghan McCain’s Lunatic Fox News Husband Argues That the Left Hates Babies

The 8-10 PM block of Fox News has long been a breeding ground for crazy opinions. But after facing competition from channels like Newsmax and OAN, Fox has decided to double down on the crazy.

The 7 PM slot of Fox programming is now populated by people like Maria Bartiromo, Brian Kilmeade and Trey Gowdy. That group also includes Ben Domenech who is mostly known for plagiarism and being Meghan McCain’s husband.

Domenech’s Wednesday rant was all about Democrats and babies. In fact, the host said, leftists hate babies because they represent family or something or another.

The host began the segment, “Progressives hate babies because they’re crying, drooling, pooping refutations of everything woke leftists believe. Boys and girls are the answer to the left’s every argument and the antidote to their every poisonous lie.”

Domenech continued:

“Families are the ultimate source of meaning and happiness in society. To the modern left, this makes them a rival to their totalitarian politics. Babies, the moment they arrive on the scene, create a force field of love and self-sacrifice and responsibility that leftism cannot penetrate. Attentive parents don’t give over their minds, bodies, and souls to the latest Washington outrage. The left thinks that’s because kids are a distraction.”

Meghan McCain's Lunatic Fox News husband argues that the left hates babies pic.twitter.com/srfqiXyorl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 5, 2021

As a leftist who clearly loves his children, I can say that this is quite a strange take. Then again, Fox doesn’t seem to be vetting any of the people they let spew opinions on their network these days.