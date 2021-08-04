WATCH: My Pillow Guy Says God Booted Trump From White House so Evil Could Be Revealed

Americans seem to like Joe Biden more than they liked Donald Trump. First they made him the winner of the 2020 election by more than 7 million votes. And since he has been in office, the new president has regularly had much higher approval ratings than his predecessor.

But according to Mike Lindell, it wasn’t the American people who voted Trump out of office, it was God himself. And the My Pillow Guy said that the lord did so to reveal true evil to the American people.

The entrepreneur made the comments during a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s radio show. He told the host, “It’s all come to a head this year, this last year. This is a spiritual battle of epic proportions. When we get through this, even non-believers, there’s going to be so many people coming to Jesus. This will be the biggest revival in history because you’re going to see miracles unfold.”

When asked why God would allow this to happen to Trump, Lindell responded, “You’re in the spiritual battle of good and evil and think what’s happened since the election, if we wouldn’t have caught this and all the things happened, all the things we’re going through, you know, it wouldn’t have revealed all the evil. The evil is revealing itself. It’s just amazing. It’s popping up all over like pocket gophers.”

Lindell, at this point, is clearly a deeply disturbed man. That is not about to stop Conservative media hosts like Steve Bannon from platforming him.