CNN’s Juliette Kayyem Says It’s Time to Ban Unvaccinated People From Airplanes

Despite a massive issue with the Delta variant, many people are still deciding against getting vaccinated. And many of these individuals live in red states and get their news from Fox.

A number of Conservative politicians and media members have encouraged this behavior. And as of now, there are few consequences for those who have refused to get their shot.

Juliette Kayyem thinks it’s time for that to come to an end. The CNN pundit laid out her reasoning in a recent column and during a podcast appearance.

Laying out her idea to ban the unvaccinated from air travel, Kayyem told The Interview podcast, “There’s no such thing as a federal mandate. But the federal government can use carrots and sticks and and privileges and burdens. And one of the areas where it can do that is obviously on airline travel because the US government sets the rules and conditions for it.”

The former Obama staffer continued:

“I think using those levers to demand the right behavior is totally appropriate at this stage rather than the burden being imposed on the majority. You let individuals determine their risk level when your baseline is vaccines. The government is just sort of wishing that people would take vaccines, like now we have to make it hurt, hurt in terms of a burden to not take vaccines.”