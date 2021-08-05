Education Secretary Warns DeSantis And Abbott If School Is Interrupted It’s On Them

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona told Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis don’t be the reason why Florida and Texas schools are interrupted.

Video of Sec. Cardona at the White House Press Briefing:

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona tells Govs. DeSantis and Abbott, "Don't be the reason why schools are interrupted." pic.twitter.com/0FclsjRtvS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 5, 2021

Cardona told DeSantis and Abbott, “You know, don’t be the reason why schools are interrupted. All right? Our kids have suffered enough. Let’s do what we know works. Let’s do what we know works across the country. We shouldn’t get — politics doesn’t have a role in this. Educators know what to do. We did it last year. So I have calls out to the states but at the end of the day, I want to work with Texas and Florida and make sure the students have access to in-person learning. At the end of the day, we’re all in this together and it’s important that we have conversations with governors directly with state chiefs directly. We want to be an ally and make sure we’re supporting our students. It’s time for them to be in the classroom without disruption to their learning.”

If School Is Disrupted In Texas And Florida, DeSantis And Abbott Will Be Responsible.

The administration is making it clear that they are only trying to help and give children in every state access to safe in-person learning, and if kids in Florida and Texas have their school year disrupted again, it will be because their governors used the health and well being of children as political pawns.

Ron DeSantis’s COVID child hostage strategy is hurting him in Florida, and the White House isn’t playing along with his political games.