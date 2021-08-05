Opinion: Kick Marjorie Taylor Greene Out of the House Before She Incites Bloodshed

There is an idiom that perfectly describes both hardened criminals and pathological liars; it also perfectly describes Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Most people have likely heard the idiom – “The tiger can’t change his stripes.” The meaning is clear to any semi-conscious human being that “One can’t change one’s essential nature.” Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly can’t change her essential nature and it is almost certain she doesn’t want to.

Despite telling members of the House in January of this year that her past statements, support for batsh*t crazy Q-Anon conspiracy theories, and support for violence against her perceived political enemies “do not represent me,” it is glaringly apparent they define exactly who she is; a dangerously demented human being with no business being anywhere near the halls of power and influence.

Regardless what Taylor Greene says when confronted with her past untoward remarks, they definitely represent who she is.

Apparently, no matter what Greene told House members about the change in her thinking, the complete opposite is true. According to a leaked video of Greene suggesting that good Alabama residents will have an opportunity to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights against President Biden’s fictitious “police state friends,” she still supports violence towards her perceived political enemies; in this instance they are President Biden’s friends.

The “friends” Greene alluded to were alleged operatives being “sicced” on the state to encourage Alabama residents to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She was speaking to a group of Republicans in the state that is one of the least vaccinated in the country; a distinction the Republicans in attendance were proud of. She said:

“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation.”

The crowd cheered at the distinction of being a COVID-19 killing field and Greene continued:

“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be siccing one of his police state friends to your front door, take down your name … and ask whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not. What they don’t know is in the South we Love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not big on strangers showing up on our front door.”

Obviously the suggestion was that Alabama residents would respond to a knock on the door with gunfire. This notion of Americans using their 2nd Amendment rights against perceived political enemies is nothing new, especially for Greene.

In 2019 Greene expressed support for online comments that “the quickest way to remove House Speaker Pelosi from power would be a bullet to the head.” She also was featured in a Facebook post hoisting an assault weapon pointed at three Democratic House members with the caption “The Squad’s worst nightmare.”

Now she is suggesting that if, and that is a humongous if, people representing the government do come seeking to encourage Alabama residents to get vaccinated, they will be met by Alabamians who love their 2nd Amendment and hate strangers showing up at their front doors.

Greene is a dangerous monster, and her past statements do, in fact, represent every horrible thing the dirty Republican stands for.

This is becoming a recurring theme with the likes of Greene and her traveling partner Matt Gaetz. Gaetz, some may remember, distinguished himself as another nasty Republican suggesting insurrection by telling an audience in May of this year:

“We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it. The Second Amendment, this is a little history lesson for all the fake news media, the Second Amendment is not about, it’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.” (author bold)

Both Greene and Gaetz don’t have to order their acolytes to take up arms against the government, but their consistent messaging is that armed violence against the government or government agents is acceptable. Sadly, they have followers who take those messages to heart and Americans were witness to that during Trump’s January 6 insurrection and failed coup attempt.

Greene likes to wear a mask touting “free speech,” but according to the Supreme Court that kind of speech, inciting violence against the government, is not covered within the 1stAmendment.

Marjorie Taylor Greene should have been kicked out of the House of Representatives on the first day of the session. Based on the latest incident where it is certain her past statements do, in fact, represent her character she should be summarily removed immediately. However, Republicans know that doing so would invoke the wrath of their demigod dirty Donald Trump – and everyone witnessed what happened on January 6th when Trump gets angry: people die.