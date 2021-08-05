Poll: Majority of Americans Think It Would Be Bad for U.S. If Trump Ran in 2024

According to a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, the majority of Americans––60%––believe it would be bad for the United States if former President Donald Trump ran in 2024. 32%, just under a third of respondents, said it would be a good thing if he ran in 2024.

49% of respondents believe Trump will definitely run in 2024, with 39% saying he will not. 12% did not have an opinion on the matter.

Trump has for months been teasing an announcement that he might run.

“The answer is I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump told Candace Owens during a May appearance on “Candace,” Owens’s Daily Wire talk show. “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement. You know for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing.”

“Otherwise I think I’d give you an answer that you’d be very happy with. So we’re looking at that very, very seriously,” he continued. “All I’d say is: stay tuned.”

Last month, Trump told Fox News personality Sean Hannity that he’d made up his mind on whether or not he’d run but would not provide a definitive answer.

“It’s not that I want to,” Trump said at the time. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don’t want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important.”