Trump Erroneously Claims U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Would Have Won Gold Medal If They Weren’t “Woke”

Former President Donald Trump attacked the members of the United States women’s soccer team, claiming players would have won the gold medal and not the bronze at the Olympics if they weren’t “woke.” 

“Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has,” Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC. “If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.”

Trump issued his statement after the women’s team took third place and the bronze medal in Tokyo after defeating Australia 4-3 on Thursday. They were not able to compete for a gold medal after losing to Canada 1-0 earlier in the week.

Trump was abruptly criticized.

Trump also claimed that “The woman with the purple hair played badly,” a jab at star player Megan Rapinoe, who in 2019 became the target of his derision after she said she would not accept an invitation to the White House. 