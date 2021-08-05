WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett Breaks Down Donald Trump’s Pathetic Coup Attempt

It was pretty clear for months before the 2020 election that Donald Trump never planned on winning office. Win or lose, the former president was going to stay in office.

Luckily, there were people within the administration willing to stand up to him, even if they didn’t do it publicly. In addition, the people working for Trump were completely incompetent.

News of an attempted coup by Trump circulated over the last week. During a Thursday night segment, Erin Burnett laid out just how pathetic the attempt was.

The CNN host began, “December 28th. Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist who works at the Justice Department, circulates a letter,” said Burnett. “This calls on Georgia to convene a special legislative session to look into, quote, ‘irregularities’ in the 2020 election. The letter falsely claims that the DOJ identified, quote, ‘Significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia.’ End quote. That is a complete lie. The Department of Justice had not identified that. It’s a lie.”

Burnett continued, “January 1st. Meadows again e-mails [acting AG Jeffrey] Rosen and in this e-mail Meadows, chief of staff to the president of the United States, sends Rosen a YouTube video. It talks about Italian satellites fixing the U.S. election. I’m not kidding you … Rosen e-mailed this response: ‘Pure insanity.’ January 2nd, Trump again picks up the phone and calls Georgia top election officials, including the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.”