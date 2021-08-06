GOP Congressman Who Is Suing Pelosi Over Mask Mandate Tests Positive for Covid-19

Representative Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who is one of three GOP congressmen who filed a lawsuit last week against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over the mask mandate in the House of Representatives, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a Covid-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” he said in a statement posted to his official Twitter account. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild. To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days.”

Norman’s announcement came the week after he, along with fellow Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Thomas Massie (Ky.) sued Pelosi after they were all fined $500 for not wearing masks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The House Ethics Committee upheld the fines last month.

“The masking requirement was an attempt to prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, medicine, and science, despite a deep divide over these issues of opinion,” lawyers for the members wrote, arguing that face coverings were required “in televised areas only” in the chamber.

“It has been used to force Plaintiffs and other members of the minority party to be instruments for fostering public adherence to this ideological point of view that Plaintiffs find unacceptable,” they added.