Texas GOP Official Who Supported Burning Masks Dies of Covid-19

H. Scott Apley, a member of the Galveston County Republican Party, died of Covid-19.

In his last Facebook post, Apley shared a screenshot of a Twitter post mocking Covid-19.

“In 6 months, we’ve gone from the vax ending the pandemic, to you can still get Covid even if vaxxed, to you can pass Covid onto others even if vaxxed, to you can still die of Covid even if vaxxed, to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed,” the post read.

Apley shared other Facebook posts showing support for burning masks. He also criticized vaccine incentives.

Apley was admitted to a Galveston hospital two days after that post with pneumonia-like symptoms. He thereafter tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed on a ventilator, dying soon afterward.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news of the death of H Scott Apley, our friend, our Patriot in Arms, our State Republican Executive Committeeman, Precinct Chair, Dickinson City Council Member,” the Galveston County Republican Party wrote on Facebook. “A tragedy. Please pray for Melissa and Reid and their family. God remains in control although this is yet another tough one to swallow.”