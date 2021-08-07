Anti-Vaccine Florida Right Wing Radio Host Dies From COVID

Dick Farrel, a local right-wing talk show host in Florida, who was an anti-vaxxer that did not support the vaccine until he was infected, has died of COVID.

Dick Farrel Was Anti-Vaccine Until He Got COVID

WPTV reported:

On Facebook, Farrel advocated against getting the coronavirus vaccine and was skeptical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and his recommendations concerning the coronavirus. Friends said after contracting the virus he changed his point of view. “COVID took one of my best friends! RIP Dick Farrel. He is the reason I took the shot. He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me this virus is no joke and he said, “I wish I had gotten it!” said Farrel’s close friend Amy Leigh Hair on her Facebook page. She told WPTV, “I was one of one the people like him who didn’t trust the vaccine. I trusted my immune system. I just became more afraid of getting COVID-19 than I was of any possible side effects of the vaccine. I’m glad I got vaccinated.”

Many Of The Unvaccinated Are Waiting Until They Get Sick To Want The Vaccine

It is turning into a common story among the unvaccinated. They don’t think they need the vaccine until they get sick. There have been many reports of infected people showing up at hospitals and wanting to be vaccinated after testing positive but are told that it is too late.

People need to understand that a vaccine is only effective at preventing or lessening illness if administered before they get sick.

It is common sense, but selfishness is driving the delta variant epidemic among the unvaccinated, and the reality is that many people who are spreading vaccine misinformation today are at risk of becoming tomorrow’s COVID fatalities.