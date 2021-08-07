Jim Acosta Suggest Naming COVID Variants After Republican Governors

CNN’s Jim Acosta said that people should not have to die so the GOP can “own the libs” and suggested that COVID variants be named after Republican governors.

Acosta said, “People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs. They’re not owning anything, but they may end up owning the pandemic because they’re prolonging it. Perhaps it’s time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them. Instead of the Delta variant, why not call it the DeSantis variant? We could sell beer koozies that say don’t Florida my Fauci and use the money to help pay for all the funerals that will be coming in the days to come.”

Naming The Variants After Republican Governors Would Put The Responsibility Where It Belongs.

The Delta variant is the DeSantis variant. Future variants could be named after Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas and Kristi Noem in South Dakota.

DeSantis tried to pick a fight with President Biden because he thinks that he could have a shot at being president. (Ron DeSantis has no chance of being president.)

Naming the variants after Republican governors, even if it is only done informally in the United States, is a great idea because it will put the blame for all of the needless death and injury caused by the pandemic on the shoulders of those who should completely own it for the world to see.