Kevin McCarthy’s Plot Bombs As More Republicans Join 1/6 Committee Staff

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Virginia with intelligence and national security experience, has been added to the 1/6 Committee staff.

According to a release from 1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson:

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today made the following statement regarding former Representative Denver Riggleman and Homeland Security Department Principal Deputy General Counsel Joseph Maher joining the nonpartisan Select Committee’s senior staff:

“I thank these two public servants for their willingness to support the Select Committee’s important work by joining our nonpartisan staff. They understand how close our democracy was to catastrophe on January 6th, and I commend their commitment to help ensure we never see a repeat of that day. In addition to being a former House colleague, Mr. Riggleman brings a deep background in national security and intelligence matters. Mr. Maher has distinguished himself across his career as a public servant, and I’m grateful to Representative Cheney for recommending that he join our team. These two individuals will provide invaluable insight and expertise as we piece together what happened on January 6th and in the time leading up to it.”

Kevin McCarthy Tried To Keep Republicans Away From The 1/6 Committee, But Republicans Keep Joining.

McCarthy did everything that he could think of to keep Republicans away from the committee, but two Republicans (Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger) accepted Speaker Pelosi’s offer and joined the committee. Now those Republicans are adding other Republicans to the committee’s senior staff.

McCarthy’s plan has totally flopped. The 1/6 Committee is bipartisan, and his plan to discredit the investigation is turning into a massive failure.