Make No Mistake About It: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Calling For A New Civil War

By suggesting to an audience in Alabama that the South would respond to Joe Biden’s vaccine campaign with guns, Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was calling for a new civil war.

Marjorie Greene Suggests An Armed Response To Vaccine Awareness Campaign

Greene said:

You lucky people here in Alabama might get a knock on your door, because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states,” Greene told the crowd, prompting cheers and applause over the state’s low vaccination rate. “Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your phone numbers, your cellphone numbers, probably ask for your Social Security number and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.

What they don’t know is in the South, we all love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get.

Greene Is Calling For An Armed Attack On The Federal Government

The response to a public awareness vaccine campaign should not be to tell people to get their guns and potentially shoot someone, but that is what Marjorie Taylor Greene did in July.

Greene should not be treated like an oddity or a source of humor. She is trying to encourage domestic terrorism and an attack on the US government. By Greene’s logic, the Civil War was a Second Amendment defense of white southerners owning slaves.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is thinking about running for president in 2024, but her comments in Alabama were not those of someone who wants to lead the country. Greene sounds like a threat who wants to destroy America with violence.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a national security risk who is roaming around the country trying to fan the flames for a new civil war.