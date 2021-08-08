Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell’s Worst Nightmare Comes True As Biden Judges Confirmed Faster Than Any President In 40 Years

President Biden is staging his own operation warp speed, except he is getting judges confirmed and seated and a fast pace.

Biden Is Getting His Judges Confirmed And Seated Faster Than Any President In 40 Years.

Biden isn’t wasting time as he remakes the Judicial Branch:

Nine of Biden’s 33 nominees have already been confirmed, seven of whom were sworn in in the month of July alone, and another 14 are awaiting floor votes in the Senate.

Those numbers put Biden ahead of any president in the past 40 years at this point in their first year, said Russell Wheeler, a fellow with the Brookings Institution who studies judicial confirmations.

Mitch McConnell And Trump’s Only Accomplishment Was Stacking The Courts

The only thing that Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump managed to accomplish, besides cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations, is stacking the courts with conservatives who, in many cases, were not qualified for the seats on the bench that they were confirmed to hold.

After watching McConnell obstruct former President Obama’s judicial nominees, Democrats aren’t wasting time.  The President and the Senate are going to fill the vacancies as fast as they can, and if Republicans don’t take back the Senate majority in 2022, Joe Biden will have four years to add liberals to the court, which is Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare.