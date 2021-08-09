Posted on by Jason Easley

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Blames Republican Fox Viewers For COVID Surge And The Right Loses It

CNN’s Brianna Keilar put the blame on Republican Fox viewers for the COVID surge and the right blew a gasket.

On CNN’s New Day, Keilar talked about Republicans falsely blaming immigrants for spreading COVID, and it enraged people like Benny Johnson of the Tea Party. (Yes, the Tea Party is still around).

Keilar responded:

Dana Loesch emerged from her dank and dark corner of the Internet to blame blacks and Hispanics for the COVID surge, but Keilar had a response for her too:

 

A Morning Consult poll has consistently found that Fox News viewers have the highest rate of vaccine skepticism among mainstream media consumers.

The only people with a higher level of skepticism are those who get their news from social media, and one suspects that if the data were broken down more, it would be Facebook users who are driving the skepticism.

Republican elected officials like Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis have been blaming immigrants for the spread of COVID to deflect from their own failed policies in handling the pandemic.

CNN’s Keilar wasn’t putting up with the usual right-wing attempts to bully a member of the media into renouncing the facts. Fox News and its viewers are a driver of vaccine misinformation, and they finally getting called out by everyone else for spreading illness and death.

 