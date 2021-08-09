CNN’s Brianna Keilar Blames Republican Fox Viewers For COVID Surge And The Right Loses It

CNN’s Brianna Keilar put the blame on Republican Fox viewers for the COVID surge and the right blew a gasket.

On CNN’s New Day, Keilar talked about Republicans falsely blaming immigrants for spreading COVID, and it enraged people like Benny Johnson of the Tea Party. (Yes, the Tea Party is still around).

Ah yes. The talking points went out this morning. The logical argument that "open borders leads to more disease" was far too obvious and damaging and libs panicked to come up with something. However, libs will be shocked to realize that no one believes this agitprop anymore https://t.co/TWSabMq4Zr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2021

Keilar responded:

Unvaccinated Americans, disproportionately Republican Fox viewers, are fueling the surge, not migrants who are near 100 percent tested and quarantined if positive. Why not talk about the border crisis without dabbling in BS and racist tropes about immigrants. https://t.co/xrDYH6LrbM — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

Dana Loesch emerged from her dank and dark corner of the Internet to blame blacks and Hispanics for the COVID surge, but Keilar had a response for her too:

Yeah, except White Americans way outnumber Black and Hispanic Americans. So despite the percentage disparity there are way more unvaccinated Whites. Math is silly like that. https://t.co/YnRqqKCjdE https://t.co/M9rJ2PJbcr — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

A Morning Consult poll has consistently found that Fox News viewers have the highest rate of vaccine skepticism among mainstream media consumers.

The only people with a higher level of skepticism are those who get their news from social media, and one suspects that if the data were broken down more, it would be Facebook users who are driving the skepticism.

Republican elected officials like Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis have been blaming immigrants for the spread of COVID to deflect from their own failed policies in handling the pandemic.

CNN’s Keilar wasn’t putting up with the usual right-wing attempts to bully a member of the media into renouncing the facts. Fox News and its viewers are a driver of vaccine misinformation, and they finally getting called out by everyone else for spreading illness and death.