Ocasio-Cortez Open to Challenging Schumer for His Senate Seat

In an interview with CNN, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said she has not ruled out challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for his Senate seat in the future.

“I know it drives everybody nuts, but the way that I really feel about this and the way that I really approach my politics and my political career is that I do not look at things and I do not set my course positionally,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And I know there’s a lot of people who do not believe that, but I really, I can’t operate the way that I operate and do the things that I do in politics while trying to be, aspiring to other things or calculating to other things,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks bring to mind comments she gave Punchbowl News in January. At the time, she said she is “very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.”

Schumer is up for re-election in 2022. He has been in the Senate since 1999.

The interview was conducted in June but will air in full later tonight as part of CNN’s new series “Being.”