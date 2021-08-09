Sen. Rand Paul urged the people of Kentucky to ignore CDC guidelines as COVID is hospitalizing children in his state.

Video:

Rand Paul today: “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us .. No one should follow the CDC.” He then says he will introduce amendments to defund any govt agency that seeks to enforce CDC guidelines, including schools. pic.twitter.com/PYOQtKDYBN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2021

Paul said in part, “It is time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school…We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats.”

Paul later claimed that Nancy Pelosi was coming to arrest people, “Nancy Pelosi, you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask.”

He continued, “President Biden, we will not accept your agencies’ mandates or purported moves towards a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”

Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House. She has no authority to arrest or impose any mandates on Rand Paul, who is in the Senate.

President Biden is not considering any lockdowns.

The administration has said that future lockdowns will not be necessary in their view.

Rand Paul is a COVID misinformation super spreader. Dr. Anthony Fauci has confronted Paul face to face about his lies and misinformation.

This is all about Rand Paul being up for reelection.

Rand Paul’s rhetoric has moved from stupid to deadly.

COVID cases are doubling in the state, but Rand Paul doesn’t mind killing Kentuckians if it will help him win another term in the Senate.