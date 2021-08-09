Sean Hannity: People Who Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Just Need to Work Harder

Things cost much more these days then they did back in the 1980’s or 1990’s. As prices have inflated, though, salaries haven’t. In 2018, the Pew Research Center found that for most workers, real wages have been stagnant for decades.

The GOP has played a big role in this. Republicans have been fighting a minimum wage increase for years. And as a result, many people are working paycheck to paycheck. Sean Hannity gave these people a solution during his Monday radio show. According to the Fox host, they just need to work harder.

Hannity told listeners, “Nothing is free. What is the false promise of socialism? That every — that every fear you have, everything in life that’s been — the normal stresses of life, not the — and look, survival can be an everyday stress in life. It can be, I’ve been there living paycheck to paycheck. It’s not the greatest feeling, but you can survive it if you’re willing to work hard.”

The Fox host continued, “And then if you — you know, then you got to find ways that you work extra hard and put some money away, and then the more money you’re able to accumulate, that becomes freedom for you, so then you can make other decisions, and maybe follow other dreams that you have down the line in the pipeline.”

People living paycheck to paycheck don’t really need a lecture from a man making $25 million a year. What they need is for wages to increase.