Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Who Has Let COVID go Unchecked for Months, Is Requesting Out-of-State Medical Staff

Governor Greg Abbott has cared much more about fighting the COVID culture war than about keeping people safe. Like Ron DeSantis, the Texas lawmaker has banned mask mandates in his state.

Abbott’s office said in a statement, “Governor Abbott has been clear that we must rely on personal responsibility, not government mandates. Every Texan has a right to choose for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, or get vaccinated.

And Texas, like Florida, has seen a huge spike in COVID cases, much of it thanks to the attitudes of people like Abbott. And now, the Republican is asking for medical support from out-of-state to help with the huge case load.

The New York Times Jesus Jimenez tweeted today, “Breaking: Gov. Greg Abbott announces Texas will be seeking out-of-state health care personnel to help with the latest surge, and he is asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures.”

In the statement, Abbott also asked his constituents to get their shots. “The State of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus. Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus.”

