Dominion Voting Systems Sues Two Conservative Media Networks Over Voter Fraud Accusations

Dominion Voting Systems has sued Newsmax Media Inc. and Herring Networks Inc.’s One America News Network, arguing they defamed Dominion by launching accusations that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden. Dominion also sued Patrick Byrne, who previously served as the chief executive for Overstock.com. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages. It cited lost profits and other costs.

“Dominion sued Newsmax in state court in Delaware. The lawsuit against One America News Network, which also names executives Charles Herring and Robert Herring Sr. and reporters Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb as defendants, and the suit against Mr. Byrne were filed in federal court in the District of Columbia,” according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

The lawsuits are the latest Dominion has filed in relation to the 2020 election. Dominion has already filed lawsuits against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow Inc. chief executive Mike Lindell and his company, and Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney.

This is a breaking news story. More as this story develops.