Marjorie Taylor Greene Hires Lawyer With A Rap Sheet To Sue Pelosi Over Mask Mandate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and two other House Republicans who are suing Speaker Pelosi over the mask mandate hired a lawyer with a record.

Politico reported:

Chris Wiest, the lawyer for Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) in their suit against Pelosi over the House’s mask mandate, was previously suspended by the Ohio and Kentucky bar associations over insider trading, according to court and Securities and Exchange Commission documents.

Of course, Marjorie Taylor Greene hired a lawyer with a criminal record to sue Speaker Pelosi over the policy that masks must be worn on the House floor.

The basis for the lawsuit is that Marjorie Taylor Greene and other House Republicans want to have the “freedom” to potentially kill members of Congres with COVID.

If the anti-maskers want to be taken seriously, they could have at least hired a lawyer who doesn’t have a criminal record. Finding a lawyer who hasn’t had his law license suspended doesn’t seem like too much to ask.

The Trump wing of the Republican Party, which is most of the Republican Party, in effect, functions as a crime syndicate. The former party of Lincoln now attracts people who have been on the wrong side of the law.

Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t even hire a lawyer with a clean record, so imagine what she would do if she were ever elected president.