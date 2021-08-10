Rudy Giuliani Has a New Strategy to Pay His Legal Bills: Recording Messages on Cameo

It is important for any lawyer taking on a client to be confident that the client can afford their services. Donald Trump has a long history of not paying his contractors.

Still, for some reason, Giuliani felt that Trump would be a good person to work for. But as of now, Trump has refused to pay his legal fees. So the former New York City Mayor has come up with a new strategy.

Giuliani tweeted to his supporters (how in the world is he still on Twitter), “Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests!.”

Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests! https://t.co/c5I1EUiuts pic.twitter.com/55SgNqv7Sj — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2021

There was also a recorded message where Giuliani said, “Hi I’m Rudy Giuliani and I’m on Cameo. If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged, we can talk through the magic of Cameo.”

This is an incredible fall from grace for one of the most prominent politicians of the early 2000’s. At one point, the former New York City Mayor was making millions of dollars a year in speaking fees. Those days, however, are long over for Giuliani.