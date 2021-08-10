Things Are Falling Apart For Ron DeSantis As Mainstream Media Calls Out His Hypocrisy

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is being called out as a small government hypocrite for his authoritarian anti-mask COVID policies.

Ron DeSantis Is Being Called A Small Government Hypocrite

Even #MorningJoe is calling DeSantis is small government hypocrite, "Desantis using this top-down pressure of the governor's office to dictate what school boards can do, flies in the face of the argument that he doesn't want the federal government telling him what to do." pic.twitter.com/P3nsEOHi2J — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 10, 2021

Geist said, “And the idea that Mr. Small Government Desantis is using this top-down pressure of the governor’s office to dictate what school boards can do, flies in the face of the argument that he doesn’t want the federal government telling him what to do these are local issues. But on a human level with no politics involved, a career educator is trying to protect her kids from getting covid, and she’s being threatened now in an official letter she has to answer by 5:00 today with having her funding taken away from the state.”

Republicans Aren’t Really In Favor Of Small Government.

When a Republican says they favor small government, what they mean is a small government for things that they oppose. Masks in schools go from being a personal choice to government mask bans because Ron DeSantis is trying to build a 2024 presidential platform atop the bodies of COVID victims. Small government is Republican code for let me do whatever I want. It has nothing to do with the use of governmental power or decision-making.

Ron DeSantis is following the Trump playbook and running himself and his 2024 presidential hopes straight into the ground.