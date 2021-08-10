Trump Slams McConnell as “Overrated” Ahead of Infrastructure Bill’s Passage

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), criticizing him for supporting a bipartisan infrastructure package that is set to the pass the Senate.

“Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow,” Trump wrote in a statement. “I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics—now I don’t have to be quiet anymore.”

“He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country,” Trump added.

McConnell is set to vote for the bill, which the Senate will vote on at 11 a.m. today.

The legislation, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, “invests $110 billion in funding toward roads, bridges and major projects, $66 billion in passenger and freight rail, $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid, $65 billion to expand broadband Internet access, and $39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems,” according to a CNN report, and even includes “$55 billion for water infrastructure, $15 billion of which will be directed toward replacing lead pipes.”

The bill cleared the final Senate procedural hurdle yesterday; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said that Democrats will next work on the details of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill as soon as the vote is complete.