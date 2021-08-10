Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for One Week for Tweeting Covid-19 Misinformation

Twitter announced it has suspended the account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she violated the platform’s rules regarding Covid-19 misinformation.

In a tweet yesterday, Greene claimed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “should not approve the covid vaccines” and that vaccines were “failing” and not actually curbing the spread of the virus.

A company spokesperson said that the tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

Twitter suspended Greene as recently as June after she shared misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines. That suspension lasted for 12 hours. She previously received a separate 12-hour suspension for posting conspiracy theories about the Georgia Senate elections.