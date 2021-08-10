WATCH: Fox News Bill Hemmer Embarrassingly Claims Karl Marx Wrote Mein Kampf

Many of today’s Conservatives like to compare Democratic policies to historical events or works of literature. This was most evident with

Marjorie Taylor Greene. On multiple occasions, the controversial GOP Rep. attempted to compare mask mandates to Nazi Germany.

The hosts of Fox News like to use the same practice. Whether themselves or their viewers has any idea what the book is about matters little. All that matters is creating an emotional and angry reaction. So you’ll hear a lot about socialism, marxism, communism, etc.

Bill Hemmer was attempting to use this tactic during his Tuesday show. The Fox host told viewers, “I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany and trying to find the home of Karl Marx cuz, y’know, 1848 — he wrote ‘Mein Kampf’ I want to know what it’s all about.”

Mein Kampf, meaning my struggle was published in 1925. Marx, most famous for penning The Communist Manifesto (along with Friedrich Engels), died in 1883. The actual author of Mein Kampf was future German Chancellor Adolf Hitler. In the book, the then imprisoned Hitler laid out the reasoning behind his vehement anti-Semitism and his future plans for Germany.

Later in the show, a sheepish Hemmer had to explain his mistake to the audience, “I misspoke. 1848. Karl Marx. The Communist Manifesto.”

Later on in the program, Bill Hemmer says he misspoke when he said Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf. "I misspoke. 1848. Karl Marx. The Communist Manifesto" pic.twitter.com/8c2Js0PZ3I — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

While Democrats will be happy to dunk on Hemmer for his mistake, the viewers of Fox News are unlikely to care. They are already quite familiar with a heaping servings of false information.