WATCH: Fox’s Tomi Lahren Says Republicans Can Overlook Sexual Assault Claims Against Trump Because “He Has An Excellent Record”

Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post. The popular governor was partially taken down by his own party. Democratic Attorney General Letitia James led a probe that found Cuomo has sexually harassed people within his employ.

It was impossible for Democrats to look at this situation and not think of Donald Trump. Despite dozens of accusations of sexual impropriety, the GOP has never shown any interest in looking into Trump.

During a ridiculous segment on Fox News, Tuesday, Lawrence Jones and Tomi Lahren discussed the similarities between the two cases.

Jones asked, “Of course there’s a lot of differences between Cuomo and the former President Trump, but this is what they said about President Trump, that after allegation after allegation, that you should count the man out, that his political future is over, yet you see that the former president is making a run for his own comeback. So, are you sure that this is over?”

Lahren answered, “Well, President Trump, former President Trump has an excellent track record to run on, so that’s why he is still very much the face of the Republican Party and the movement itself, because he has great numbers.”

The difference between the two situations obviously has nothing to do with numbers. The Democrats are willing to hold their own to account. Republicans, on the other hand, would rather bury their heads in the sand.