Chuck Schumer Drops The Hammer And Tells Democrats They No Excuses On Voting Rights Bill

At a press conference, Senate Majority Leader Schumer told Democrats that they have no excuses on voting rights and everything is on the table to pass the bill.

Video:

Majority Leader Schumer, "Republicans refusing to support voting rights is not an excuse for Democrats to do nothing." Schumer says voting rights will be the first thing Democrats tackle when they come back in September. pic.twitter.com/CFqCHJyYvp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Schumer told reporters:

We saw what this looked like when the Senate refuses to come together even on simple things that the American people overwhelmingly support on voting. Republicans, once again, obstructed even debating, even debating voting rights legislation in the Senate. Let me be clear the Republicans refusing to support voting rights is not an excuse for Democrats to do nothing. As recently as yesterday we’ve had a meeting of nine senators, myself and four of the more Progressive senators, Warnock, Merkley, Klobuchar, and Padilla, and moderate ones, Manchin, Kane, and Tester and we’re coming together with a strong voting rights bill. So we will come up with that legislation. We will rally around it and this morning I filed closure to allow the Senate to take up that bill when we return.

Schumer Says Everything Is On The Table To Pass A Voting Rights Bill

Video of Schumer saying everything is on the table:

Majority Leader Schumer says, "EVERYTHING is on the table to pass a voting rights bill." That means there are no options including passing a bill with votes+VP Harris using reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/dyqqT4nqQC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2021

Chuck Schumer Is Going To Make A Full Push For Voting Rights

When Schumer said that everything is on the table, he means everything. Democrats are looking to pull out all of the stops to pass a voting rights bill. If August was infrastructure month, September is going to be voting rights month.

The mainstream media still doesn’t comprehend it, but Democrats are going to try to get voting rights protections passed without needing 60 votes. Republicans aren’t going to support any voting rights.

Finally, in September, the big push for voting rights will begin.