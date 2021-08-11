Jen Psaki Leaves Fox News In A World Of Pain After Peter Doocy Tried To Blame Biden For The Unvaccinated

Peter Doocy tried to blame Biden for Fox viewers not getting vaccinated, but Press Secretary Jen Psaki had the perfect reply.

Video of Psaki:

Peter Doocy tried to blame Biden for Fox viewers and the right not getting vaccinated. Jen Psaki replied with a #PsakiBomb "The former president was suggesting people inject versions of poisons in their veins to cure covid." pic.twitter.com/n9JfMxavzU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 11, 2021

Peter Doocy asked, “As the president tries to reach unvaccinated Americans, has there been any thought given looking back to the possibility he may have created vaccine hesitancy when last year around this time, the previous administration was rushing to get a vaccine authorized the now president says I trust vaccines, scientists, but not Donald Trump and at this moment the American people either?”

Psaki answered, “It is still safe to say he does not trust Donald Trump. He does trust scientists, data experts, the people leaving the CDC, and FDA, the gold standard of approval for vaccines. I will also note the president repeatedly has given credit to scientists and experts from the prior administration. Even as recently as a few weeks ago for their role in moving the vaccines forward.”

Doocy pressed on, “At the time when Donald Trump is out there saying we will have a vaccine in the next couple of weeks a month and still Biden is on the campaign trail saying don’t trust Donald Trump, did that create any vaccine hesitancy?”

Psaki put an end to the nonsense, “Not that we have seen in the data. I would note just for context, the former president was suggesting people inject versions of poisons in their veins to cure COVID.”

Joe Biden Isn’t Why Republicans And Fox News Viewers Aren’t Vaccinated.

COVID vaccination rates line up with the 2020 election results.

There is nothing that Joe Biden could do to persuade Trump voters who think that they are making a political statement about “freedom” and owning the libs by not getting vaccinated.

As Press Secretary Psaki pointed out that the patient zero for vaccine hesitancy is the former president. Trump got vaccinated in secret on his way out of the White House. The former one-term failed president still has not strongly and publicly told his supporters to get vaccinated.

Fox News viewers have the highest rate of vaccine hesitancy than any other mainstream media consumer.

The vaccine hesitancy came from Donald Trump and Fox News.