Kushner Biographer Vicky Ward Thinks Tom Barrack Arrest Could Be Very Bad News For Jared and Ivanka

In July of this year, business Tom Barrack was arrested on charges of lobbying the US on behalf of a foreign government. Barrack was a Trump ally who was in charge of the 2017 inauguration.

While the arrest of the man was bad news for Trump, it may be even worse news for other members of his clan. Vicky Ward recently opined that the arrest could really hurt Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Ward knows quite a bit about the duo. She authored the book, Kusher, INC.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

In an interview with She Knows, Ward remarked, “[Barrack was] Jared Kushner’s conduit to the Middle East. [He’s the one who] helped the Kushners with their real estate business for years and he’s the one who introduced, Jared to MBS [Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia] and the Qataris.”

The author also notes that the focus on the Middle East while Trump was in office had a lot to do with his son-in-law. “Trump was frankly not that interested in the relations of the Middle East, that was driven by Jared.”

Ward then discussed Kushner’s announcement of a new investment firm the same week as Barrack’s arrest. “I think it’s classic Jared to announce his investment firm to take back control of the narrative in terms of PR. It’s an absolute PR move to make us all forget that he and Tom were as tight as tight can be, but the government is not forgetting.”

