Trump is Once Again Threatening The Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt

Donald Trump has said time and time again that he didn’t his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6th was all that big a deal. In fact, he’s been quoted as saying, they were there to hug the police officers (140 officers were injured in the melee and 4 have died since that day.

What Trump does want to focus on, though, is the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was a QAnon obsessed rioter who was shot while trying to breach the entrance to the speaker’s lobby.

Trump wrote in a statement:

“I spoke to the wonderful mother and devoted husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun. We know who he is. If this happened on the ‘other side’, there would be riots all over America and yet, there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side. The Radical Left haters cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice!” https://twitter.com/ChrisMegerian/status/1425531623613911040

The officer who shot Babbitt has already been cleared of any wrongdoing. GOP senator Kevin Cramer recently defended the officer’s actions. He told a caller from a Conservative radio show:

“The person that shot her is a police officer shooting a criminal not complying with officers telling her, ‘Stop. Don’t come through that window. We have guns drawn. Don’t do it.’ They’re protecting people, and the officer was found to be innocent of any wrongdoing. So then what would be the purpose of releasing that officer’s name? What do you need to know the officer’s name for?”