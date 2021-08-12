Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Says She Will Continue to Defy DeSantis on Masks

“Local decisions such as this allow for responsiveness and the immediate needs for local and very real situations. It wasn’t an easy decision for them to make, but I know at the heart of every one of our board members that they are making a decision that they feel is right to keep the health and safety of our students and our community,” she said.

The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28.

You can watch Cartwright’s interview below.