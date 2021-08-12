Fauci: It’s Likely Everyone Will Need a Covid-19 Booster in the Future

Speaking to CBS, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it is likely everyone will need a Covid-19 booster shot in the future.

“It’s likely that that will happen at some time in the future,” Fauci said, when asked if everyone will need a booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications in some sectors about a diminution over time, that’s durability. We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune-compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now.”

Fauci noted that the data is constantly evolving as researchers work to determine if the level of protection Covid-19 vaccines offer is beginning to wane.

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people, but from what you just said a moment ago, it is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” he said.

He also noted that it is “preferable” that people receive the same brand of vaccine they initially got when they get their booster shot.

Authorization for a booster shot from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected soon.

“The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals,” an FDA spokesperson told CNN yesterday. “The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”